Trump Wins Arizona, Bringing Electoral Vote Total to 306

President-elect Donald Trump added to his swing state wins on Wednesday, flipping Arizona and picking up 11 additional electoral votes, according to The Hill Decision Desk HQ.

With Arizona in hand, Trump has to claim only Nevada to capture all of the coveted seven swing states. The former president now has 306 electoral votes and as of Wednesday evening has over 72 million votes nationwide, giving the Republicans the popular vote victory since 2004.

Trump is currently leading in Nevada with 51.5% of the vote and 87% of precincts reporting.

Trump won the state in 2016 but lost to President Joe Biden in 2020 by merely a quarter of a percentage point. This year, Trump won the state with 52.1% compared to 47% for Harris.

Trump's victory in Arizona did not necessarily translate into a victory for Republican Senate candidate Kari Lake. Currently, Lake trails her opponent, Rep. Ruben Gallego, with the race yet to be officially called.