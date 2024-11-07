Brown Not Ready to Concede Nev. Senate Race to Dem Rosen

Republican Sam Brown, a favorite of President-elect Donald Trump, is not ready to concede the Nevada Senate race against incumbent Jacky Rosen, even though multiple media outlets, including Decision Desk HQ, called the race for Rosen.

As of 5:50 p.m. ET on Thursday and more than 95% of the votes tallied, Brown trailed by just 13,050 votes (646,529-633,479), according to Decision Desk HQ.

"There are still tens of thousands of uncounted ballots in the race for U.S. Senate and the candidates are separated by less than 1 percent," Brown's campaign said in a statement posted on his X account earlier Thursday. "There are also thousands of ballots which need to be cured. Sam Brown is committed to ensuring every legally cast, valid vote is counted."

Brown, a retired U.S. Army captain whose face is scarred from injuries he suffered in Afghanistan, had been leading the race for much of Election Day and on Wednesday before he was overtaken by Rosen, who was considered the favorite to win reelection.

Rosen, seeking her second term, had 47.7% of the votes and Brown had 46.7%. A total of 38,324, or 2.8% of voters, were delivered to "none of these candidates," while Janine Hansen of the Independent American Party got 19,190 votes (1.4%) and Libertarian Chris Cunningham got 18,435 (1.4%).

Nevada does not require automatic recounts, according to Ballotpedia, but any candidate defeated at any election can request one. The deadline to request a recount is no later than three business days after the canvass of the vote. Each recount must begin within five days after the request and must be completed no later than five days after its start.