Trump: Don't Know About Laura Loomer's Slams on Harris

Former President Donald Trump Friday denied knowing about comments made about Vice President Kamala Harris by political activist and internet personality Laura Loomer after concerns from GOP allies that she may be having a negative influence on his campaign.

"Laura has been a supporter of mine, just like a lot of people are supporters, and she's been a supporter of mine," Trump told reporters during a press conference at his Trump National Golf Club Los Angeles in Rancho Palo Verdes, California. "I don't control Laura. Laura has to say what she wants. She's a free spirit…I can't tell Laura what to do."

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., and Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., have found themselves under attack from Loomer after they criticized her sharply about social media posts she made about Harris' Indian background. In the posts, Loomer said the White House would "smell like curry" if Harris is president.

"She is a strong person," Trump said of Loomer. "She's got strong opinions and I don't know what she said, but that's not up to me."

Loomer traveled on Trump's plane with him to Tuesday's debate and then appeared in his entourage Wednesday during 9-11 ceremonies in New York and Pennsylvania.

"We're here discussing the destruction of San Francisco and California by a person that's running for president, so I don't even know what you're talking about," said Trump. "I do know that she may have said something based on what you're telling me, but I don't know what she said. But I'll go take a look and I'll put out a statement later on."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com