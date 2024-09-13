WATCH TV LIVE

RNC's Pigott to Newsmax: Harris 'Desperate' for Another Debate

By    |   Friday, 13 September 2024 11:33 AM EDT

Democrat presidential nominee Kamala Harris is "clearly desperate" for another debate with Republican Donald Trump because she "did not accomplish" what she set out to do in this week's debate, Republican National Committee Strategic Communications Director Tommy Pigott told Newsmax on Friday.

In an appearance on "Wake Up America," Pigott said the RNC takes "our cues" from President Trump on whether to book another debate against Harris.

"President Trump was spot on that when a prizefighter loses a match, they want a rematch," Pigott said. "President Trump won that debate, because honestly, Kamala Harris … did not accomplish what she set out to do, which was first trying to separate herself from Joe Biden, which was always impossible because her record is Joe Biden's record. And the second, explain why all these promises she's making aren't just empty promises because she's in the administration now. She failed on both those fronts."

Pigott said Trump was able to get his message to the American people Tuesday night in Philadelphia despite the "bias" of the ABC News moderators, who fact-checked Trump throughout the debate while allowing Harris to get off unchecked despite assertions that were untrue, he said.

"So President Trump won that debate. He's getting his message to the American people. Kamala Harris, the desperation from her camp is palpable," Pigott said.

"President Trump has the momentum. Kamala Harris is clearly desperate. That's why she wants this additional debate," he added. "Kamala Harris is clearly desperate to not be held accountable for her record, which President Trump held her accountable for her record in that debate, even though the moderators refused to hold her accountable."

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


