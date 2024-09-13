Laura Loomer's Influence on Trump Worries Allies

Two prominent Republicans aligned with former President Donald Trump are raising questions about the influence political activist and internet personality Laura Loomer is having with him, particularly after his debate with Democrat rival Kamala Harris.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., and Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., found themselves under attack from Loomer after they criticized her sharply about social media posts she made about Harris talking about her heritage as an Indian, reported The Hill.

Loomer posted on social media Sunday that if the Democrat nominee defeats Trump, "the White House will smell like curry" and questions will be fielded "through a call center."

Greene, commenting three days later, said that the posts "do not represent who we are as Republicans or MAGA" and "should not be tolerated ever."

Loomer, in return, accused the Georgia lawmaker of being a "raging antisemite" and defended her post as a "funny joke" about Harris.

Separately, Greene told reporters that it is a mistake for Trump to rely on Loomer for advice.

"This is such an important election," Greene told reporters Wednesday after the debate. "I don't think that she has the experience or the right mentality to advise."

Loomer flew on Trump's plane to the debate in Philadelphia on Tuesday, appearing later in the debate's "spin room" and went to 9/11 memorial events with him and his entourage Wednesday.

However, multiple sources told The Hill that Loomer does not have an official role with the Trump campaign.

Graham also called out Loomer on Thursday for her comments about Harris' Indian heritage, calling the remarks "abhorrent" and said Loomer has made other "disturbing" comments about Republicans.

Loomer responded to Graham with a taunt on X questioning his sexuality, leading the senator's spokesperson Taylor Reidy to defend him.

Graham is "working tirelessly day and night to help re-elect President Trump," Graham communications director Taylor Reidy responded in a statement to NBC News. "This race is very much ours to lose. Ms. Loomer is a stain on society. There should be no place of prominence in this country for her vile, mean-spirited, destructive, racist rhetoric and views."

A Trump campaign official, when asked about Loomer's presence at the 9/11 events, said that the day "wasn't about anyone other than the souls who are no longer with us, their families, and the heroes who courageously stepped up to save their fellow Americans on that fateful day."

Loomer, meanwhile, insisted Thursday she does not work for Trump and said she's being targeted for her work that targets politicians and the media.

"I stand by everything I have said. I will not be deleting any tweets. I will not apologize for fighting for Donald Trump. I will not apologize for fighting for the truth and the American people," Loomer posted on X.

"The American people deserve people who fight instead of cowering in fear of the media. I don't care about what they or any sellout member of Congress has to say about me."

Trump last year told his advisers to give Loomer a role in his current campaign, according to The New York Times, but she did not end up officially joining the campaign.

Democrats and the White House have also slammed Loomer and her association with Trump.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., slammed Trump as a "conspiracy theory-peddling, racial arsonist and pathological liar" and said it should "shock the conscience of all decent Americans" to bring Loomer, as a conspiracy theorist, to an event remembering the 9/11 attacks.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, meanwhile, said Loomer's comments about Harris were "repugnant" and "un-American."

"No leader should ever associate with someone who spreads this kind of ugliness," Jean-Pierre said.