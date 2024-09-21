WATCH TV LIVE

Some GOP House Members Push Back on Trump Shutdown Demands

Saturday, 21 September 2024 11:39 AM EDT

Some House Republicans are preparing to go against the wishes of their party leader even as former President Donald Trump has urged congressional members to bear a government shutdown in order to secure a proposed voter ID measure, The Hill reported on Saturday.

Last week House Republicans unveiled funding legislation designed to pay for the government over the next six months and attached to it The Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act.  Strengthening voter ID laws have been a primary concern of Republican constituents, and Trump in particular, with many urging the GOP to shore up election integrity laws before the November elections.

The latest version of the CR failed during a Wednesday night vote, 202-220 with 14 Republicans voting against it. Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., now heads back to the negotiating table with no clear plan in sight. Senate Republicans assume Johnson will present a "clean" continuing resolution free of any divisive riders to get moderate Democrats to support him. Such a compromise could cost Johnson his speakership down the road.

However, some GOP House members argue they need to focus on winning their local elections and a government shutdown could cost them personally.

"Everybody wants to go home and campaign, because they’re in really tough races," Rep. Gary Palmer, R-Ala., said adding "A government shutdown would embolden our enemies, further undermine our reliability and respect among our allies," Palmer said. "So, I don’t think a shutdown is good for anybody."

Trump has encouraged his party to dig in their heels, stressing if they can’t pass a strengthened voter ID law, they many never win a national election again.

"If Republicans don’t get the SAVE Act, and every ounce of it, they should not agree to a Continuing Resolution in any way, shape, or form," Trump posted Wednesday night on Truth Social adding "BE SMART, REPUBLICANS, YOU’VE BEEN PUSHED AROUND LONG ENOUGH BY THE DEMOCRATS. DON’T LET IT HAPPEN AGAIN. Remember, this is Biden/Harris’ fault, not yours!"

Even if Republicans manage to get the bill through the House, the bill would never survive the Senate.  Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said the Republicans should "stop wasting time" with a proposal that has no chance of becoming law. "Instead, Republicans should work with Democrats on a bipartisan package that has input from both sides," Schumer said last week.

Saturday, 21 September 2024 11:39 AM
