Rep. Jordan to Newsmax: GOP Wants to Make Sure Only Citizens Vote

No one wants to shut the U.S. government down, but Republicans want to make sure "only citizens are voting" in the U.S. presidential election, Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio told Newsmax.

"We also want to make sure that we have common sense policies in place. And I think that's what's really on the ballot this year,"Jordan said Friday during an appearance on Newsmax TV’s "The Chris Salcedo Show," two days after Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives failed to pass a funding bill that included a controversial voting measure backed by Donald Trump, complicating efforts to avert a possible government shutdown at the end of the month.

"You got the policies of President Trump versus the policies of Biden-Harris," Jordan said.

"And we have something we very seldom get, back-to-back administrations now running for the top job. You can compare. So that's what I want, the common sense, the policies."

Jordan talked about the border and the economy.

"President Trump, we had a secure border. Currently we have no border. President Trump, we had $2 gas. Currently we have $4 gas. President Trump, we had safe streets, currently have record crime. President Trump, we had stable prices. Currently we have record inflation," he added.

"So, that's what I want the time to really have this fight, though, was a year ago. I mean, 13 months before an election, we were in the same situation. We should have fought hard then to get something that that would fix our border situation. We tried. Unfortunately, we didn't get it done then either."

Democrats in the House and the Senate say they are eager to pass a stopgap spending bill to avert a disruptive shutdown that would furlough hundreds of thousands of federal workers.

However, they opposed the version that Johnson brought to a vote on Wednesday, because it was paired with an unrelated voting bill that would require Americans to provide proof of citizenship when they register to vote and require states to purge noncitizens from their registration lists.

