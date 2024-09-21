Rep. Lopez to Newsmax: Dems Push $500B on Expired Programs in CR Bill

Rep. Greg Lopez, R-Colo., voiced strong concerns over the Democrats' proposed continuing resolution (CR) on Newsmax on Saturday, claiming it allocates $500 billion to more than 1,200 expired federal programs that no longer have congressional authorization.

Lopez is raising alarms over what he calls "zombie programs" in the Democrats' proposed continuing resolution. Lopez, a member of the House Budget Committee, criticized the bill for failing to address spending on expired federal initiatives, amounting to an estimated $500 billion.

"We're spending over $500 billion on over 1,200 programs that have been expired and no longer have the authorization of Congress to exist. So, we need to either reauthorize them or defund them," he argued.

"You know, that's going to be something that we're going to have to discuss," Lopez told "America Right Now." "Look, one of the reasons I think that you know, some of my colleagues were not supportive of it is because there really were no real spending cuts."

"I have a serious concern about what they call the zombie programs that have expired. And yet, the government is still funding them," he said.

"If we don't put language in this next bill that addresses the reduction or elimination or the reauthorization of those programs that have expired, I will not be supporting the continuing resolution," Lopez asserted.

The ongoing debate over government funding intensifies as the Sept. 30 deadline for a potential shutdown approaches. On Wednesday, the House rejected Speaker Mike Johnson's plan to keep the government funded through March 28, 2025. The measure was voted down 220-202, with 14 Republicans joining nearly all Democrats in opposing the bill, CBS News reported.

The rejected legislation also included the SAVE Act, a controversial provision requiring proof of citizenship to register to vote in federal elections. Democrats viewed the measure as a nonstarter, but the House earlier passed it this year.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com