Abbott Increases Reward for Information on Juneteenth Shooting

Texas GOP Gov. Greg Abbott is offering up to $10,000 as a reward for information regarding a fatal shooting at a Juneteenth celebration over the weekend.

Abbott said Tuesday that the Public Safety Office approved a five-figure payout for anyone providing information leading to the identification and arrest of the shooter in the attack in Round Rock, the Washington Examiner reports.

Abbott's $10,000 reward is in addition to the $5,000 offered by the Williamson County Crime Stoppers and $5,000 offered by the federal office, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.

Two were killed and 14 were wounded in the mass shooting.

"Cecilia and I are deeply saddened by the horrific tragedy this past weekend that took the lives of two innocent Texans and injured fourteen other victims at a Juneteenth celebration in Round Rock. Texas is deploying our full support to local law enforcement to ensure those involved in this heinous crime are found and brought to justice. I encourage Texans with information relating to this crime to call the Texas Crime Stoppers hotline or submit an anonymous tip online. With your help, we will capture these criminals and put them behind bars," Abbott said in a statement.