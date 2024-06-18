Gov. Abbott to Newsmax: Thank Texas, Fla., For Public Shift on Mass Deportations

A recent CBS/YouGov poll showed that 62% of registered voters, including 53% of Hispanics, favor former President Donald Trump's proposal on the mass deportation of illegal immigrants should he win November's election.

Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott told Newsmax on Tuesday the poll results could reflect efforts by his state and Florida to send illegal immigrants to other blue states and cities that have declared themselves sanctuaries for those who unlawfully entered the country.

"Look at what's going on in New York and Chicago and so many other cities across the country," Abbott told "Rob Schmitt Tonight." "You have a revolt of their own citizens against their own city council members because the city council is handing out taxpayer money given to them by their own citizens, and they're using that money not on their own citizens, but on illegal immigrants.

"So, naturally, their own constituents, whether it be in blue New York or blue Illinois or other blue states, they're angry, and rightfully so, because their communities have been invaded by not only people who are taking money out of their pockets, but people who are committing crimes in their neighborhoods. Americans across the country, for one, they're angry; for another, they know this is Joe Biden's fault. And they know that there's a solution that they can vote in favor of, and that is putting Donald Trump back into the White House."

Abbott said encounters with illegal immigrants are down 75% in his state, but that is because his state is building a wall and installed razor wire fences along the border with Mexico, and he has deployed National Guard troops along the border. Plus, a new state law makes it a crime to cross into Texas illegally and allows law enforcement to detain those who do and for judges to order them to return to their country of origin.

"There's been only one thing that slowed the crossings on the border, and that's the resistance that Texas has put up," Abbott said. "We're building a wall. We have the National Guard on the border. They are building hundreds of miles of this razor wire barrier that denies illegal entry. And they arrest anybody who does enter illegally.

"In Texas, we've seen illegal immigration go down 75% while it's gone up in New Mexico, Arizona, and California."

