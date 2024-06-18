Dems: Texas May Lose Billions Over Abbott's Title IX Directive

Congressional Democrats warned a Texas state education board on Monday that the state's colleges and universities risk losing billions in federal funding should they ignore a new federal rule that changes Title IX to include discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.

The new rule is scheduled to take effect on Aug. 1, but federal judges have temporarily blocked enforcement in 10 states.

Texas GOP Gov. Greg Abbott called the changes "illegal" in a letter to President Biden and said that Texas would not implement them.

The letter was from four Democrats from Texas, Reps. Jasmine Crockett, Sylvia Garcia, Al Green, and Sheila Jackson Lee.

"We acknowledge Texas colleges and universities have been placed in an undesirable position due to the coercive pressure of a zealous Governor, Lieutenant Governor, and Attorney General with a proven track record of using the perks of their public office to punish those who don't bend the knee to their prejudiced political program. If Texas educational institutions fail to adapt their policies in accordance with the forthcoming Title IX revisions, the consequences would be catastrophic. By losing billions of dollars of federal funding, institutions would be unable to provide scholarships needed for most students to afford and access our colleges and universities. Indeed, hundreds of thousands of would-be Texas students would have their educational opportunity put at risk," they wrote.

Earlier this month, a federal judge blocked similar changes to Title IX that the Biden administration proposed in 2021.