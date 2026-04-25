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Tags: shooting | wh correspondent dinner | donald trump | mike johnson | law enforcement

Republican Leaders Respond After Shooting

people walking
(AP)

By    |   Saturday, 25 April 2026 11:17 PM EDT

Republican leaders on Saturday night voiced relief and praised law enforcement after a shooting outside the White House Correspondents' Dinner prompted the evacuation of President Donald Trump and other officials.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., said he and his wife were attending the event when the incident unfolded.

"Kelly and I were at the event tonight, and we're thankful no innocent people were harmed and everyone is now safe," Johnson wrote on X. "We're grateful as always for the law enforcement and first responders who acted so quickly to bring the situation under control. Praying for our country tonight."

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., said the quick response by security personnel prevented a worse outcome.

"Grateful for the brave law enforcement officers who acted immediately to secure the scene tonight," Scalise wrote on X. "Thankful everyone is safe and praying for those affected."

House Majority Whip Tom Emmer also pointed to the rapid response from authorities.

"Thank you to the law enforcement and first responders who moved swiftly tonight," Emmer wrote on X. "We are grateful for their service and relieved that people are safe."

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., said the incident underscored ongoing security concerns.

"Thankful for the law enforcement officers who stopped a dangerous situation tonight," Cotton wrote on X. "We are reminded again how much we depend on those who protect us every day."

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., said she was praying for those at the event.

"Praying for everyone at the White House Correspondents' Dinner tonight and grateful for the swift response from law enforcement," Blackburn wrote on X.

The shooting occurred near a security checkpoint at the Washington Hilton, where the annual dinner was being held, triggering a rapid Secret Service response. A suspect was taken into custody, and one officer was struck but protected by a bullet-resistant vest.

President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance were among those evacuated from the event and were unharmed.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


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Republican leaders on Saturday night voiced relief and praised law enforcement after a shooting outside the White House Correspondents' Dinner prompted the evacuation of President Donald Trump and other officials.
shooting, wh correspondent dinner, donald trump, mike johnson, law enforcement
326
2026-17-25
Saturday, 25 April 2026 11:17 PM
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