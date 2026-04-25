Jeanine Pirro: WH Dinner Suspect Sought 'Maximum Harm'

The suspect arrested in the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner shooting "was intent on doing as much harm and as much damage as he could," U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro said Saturday night.

Authorities said the quick, coordinated response by Secret Service and law enforcement likely prevented a mass-casualty event at the Washington Hilton, where thousands had gathered to hear President Donald Trump.

According to Metropolitan Police Chief Jeffery Carroll, the suspect charged a Secret Service checkpoint in the hotel lobby armed with a shotgun, handgun, and multiple knives before being intercepted by officers.

"Members of the United States Secret Service intercepted the individual," Carroll said, noting there was an exchange of gunfire during the confrontation.

A uniformed Secret Service officer was struck but protected by a bulletproof vest and is expected to recover.

Speaking shortly after the shooting, Carroll confirmed the suspect himself "was not struck by gunfire" and was instead subdued, taken into custody, and transported to a hospital for evaluation.

Officials emphasized that the multilayered security perimeter worked as designed, stopping the attacker before he could reach the ballroom, where Trump, cabinet members, and high-profile guests were gathered.

Pirro underscored the seriousness of the threat, saying it was "clear where this defendant was going" and warning that the outcome could have been catastrophic if not for the checkpoint.

"Because that checkpoint worked, there was no one who was injured," she said, praising the "courage and dignity" of officers who responded within seconds.

The suspect has been charged with multiple federal offenses, including using a firearm during a violent crime and assaulting a federal officer with a dangerous weapon.

Additional charges are expected as the investigation unfolds.

Law enforcement officials believe the suspect acted alone and said there is no ongoing threat to the public.

However, federal and local agencies, including the FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force, are continuing to investigate the attacker's background, possible motives, and how he brought weapons into the hotel.

Carroll indicated the suspect may have been a guest at the hotel, raising new questions about security vulnerabilities that investigators are now working to address.

The dramatic incident echoes past threats against Trump, including prior assassination attempts, and highlights the increasingly volatile security environment surrounding major political figures.

Still, officials stressed that Saturday night's response demonstrated the strength of U.S. security operations.

"The American public should be proud," an FBI official said, calling the actions of law enforcement "heroic."