Trump: 'Won't Be Deterred' After WH Dinner Shooting

President Donald Trump said Saturday night he will not be deterred by violence after a gunman attempted to breach security at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner.

Speaking to reporters at the White House following the incident, Trump described the moment shots rang out as "shocking," but emphasized how quickly law enforcement acted to neutralize the threat.

"I heard a noise … I thought it was a tray going down," Trump said. "But it was a gun … and it was a matter of seconds before we were out the door."

Trump credited Secret Service and law enforcement with preventing what could have been a far more serious attack, noting the suspect was stopped well before reaching the secured ballroom.

He said the response was "very impressive," highlighting how quickly agents drew their weapons and took down the assailant.

"They had their guns drawn … by the time he was there, they were shooting," Trump said, adding the attacker "had a long way to go" before reaching him or other guests.

Authorities have indicated the suspect may have acted alone, though the investigation remains ongoing.

Trump described the individual as a "lone wolf" and a "sick person," while cautioning that more details would emerge as law enforcement continues its work.

Despite the latest in a series of threats against him, Trump made clear he will not scale back public appearances or alter his approach to leadership.

"You just don't do events? No, I can't do that," he said. "I'm here to do a job … I love the country."

Trump also reflected on the broader risks of political leadership, noting that presidents historically face elevated danger.

Still, he dismissed concerns that the incident would change his outlook.

"It's a dangerous profession … but I don't view it that way," he said, adding that impactful leaders often become targets.

The president further rejected speculation that the attack would affect U.S. policy decisions, including ongoing tensions with Iran, saying he remains focused on protecting American interests.

"We're going to continue to do a great job," Trump said.

The annual correspondents' dinner is expected to be rescheduled in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, Trump called for vigilance while expressing confidence in the nation's law enforcement and security apparatus, which he said once again proved capable under pressure.