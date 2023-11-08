Trump Vows 'Largest Domestic Deportation Operation' in US History

Repeating his vows to restore his strong border policies unwound by President Joe Biden on Day 1, former President Donald Trump said he will deliver the "largest domestic deportation operation" in U.S. history.

"On Day 1 I will terminate every open-borders policy of the Biden administration, and we will begin the largest domestic deportation operation in American history," Trump told his Hialeah, Florida, campaign rally Wednesday night in a speech that aired live and in its entirety on Newsmax.

"So sad we even have to talk about this. Wouldn't it be great if we could just talk about fixing our country, making it great without having to do all this?

"But we have no choice. We have bad people, terrorists at levels that nobody has ever seen."

Trump noted the rise of terrorists crossing the southern border amid unrest in the Middle East, which he said was brought by Biden's emboldening the enemies of the U.S. and Israel.

"You know, we had a good, strong policy," Trump said. "We wanted people to come to our country, but we wanted them to come in legally, legally.

"If you hate America, if you want to abolish Israel, if you sympathize with jihadists, then we don't want you in our country and we are not going to let you come into our country."

The Israel-Hamas war has done more than embolden U.S. enemies in the Middle East, Trump warned, noting anti-American jihadists in our borders are a burgeoning threat.

"To all the resident aliens who joined in the pro-jihadist protests and became very violent and started destroying our capital and many other places, we put you on notice: Come 2025, we will find you, and we will deport you," Trump said.

