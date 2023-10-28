Trump Vows to Bring Back Travel Ban to Keep Terrorists Out

Amid Israel's war on Hamas and an uptick of antisemitic hate against Jews, former President Donald Trump vowed to bring the travel ban of those from countries markedly in support of terrorist-designated organizations.

"As president, I will end once and for all the mass importation of antisemitism into the United States," Trump told the Republican Jewish Coalition conference in Las Vegas, in a speech that aired live and in its entirety on Newsmax.

"And just as I did before, we will keep radical Islamic terrorists the hell out of our country. We're going to keep them out of our country. We were keeping him out."

The controversial travel ban policy that was legally challenged and upheld in the courts during the early days of the Trump administration in 2017 will return, Trump vowed.

"You remember the travel ban: On Day 1, I will restore our travel ban," Trump said. "We had a travel ban because we didn't want people coming into our country who really love the idea of blowing our country up: 'Let's blow up our streets and our shopping centers and our people.'

"So I instituted what we call the Trump travel ban, and it was a amazing success."

Trump denounced President Joe Biden's administration having "suspended immediately upon his coming into" office.

Notably, Trump hailed, there were no new wars started during his administration, nor were there terrorist attacks.

"I never talked about this, for four years, I never mentioned it: We didn't have one incident in four years because we kept bad people the hell out of our country," Trump said. "We kept them out."

In addition to bringing back the travel ban, Trump also vowed to bring back extreme vetting at the border or any entry points into the U.S.

"I'll also be implementing strong ideological screenings for all immigrants coming in," Trump said. "If you hate America, if you want to abolish Israel, if you sympathize with jihadists, then we don't want you in our country and you're not going to be getting into our country."

Like most of his GOP presidential primary challengers, including Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Trump vowed to strip student visas from Hamas and Palestinian "sympathizers."

"I will cancel the student visas of Hamas sympathizers on college campuses — the college campuses are being taken over — and all of the resident aliens who joined in the pro-jihadist protests this month," Trump said. "Nobody's ever seen like it.

"Come 2025, we will find you and we will deport you."

Ultimately, Trump vowed to make American "great again," because "right now, we don't have a great country; we have a laughing stock."

