Trump Vows Massive Deportation Plan If Elected

Predicting that the real illegal migration numbers during the Biden administration will reach the unreported total of 15 million by the end of this year, former President Donald Trump vowed a massive deportation plan if he returns to the White House in 2025.

"I will immediately terminate every open borders policy of the Biden administration and follow the Dwight D. Eisenhower model," Trump said on the stump in Dubuque, Iowa, the second of a pair of campaign stops Wednesday. "So Eisenhower was very tough on the border. People don't see him as that, but he was.

"We'll carry out the largest domestic deportation operation in American history."

Earlier in the day, Trump spoke to a gathering in Maquoketa, Iowa, denouncing the "lunatic regime of fascists, communists, and everything else" that destroyed the "most secure border in history," unwinding his border policies, and permitting mass illegal migration.

"I think it's a terrible, terrible thing, but when we get in, we'll be able to stop it," Trump said.

In Dubuque, Trump vowed to end the "scourge of illegal alien gang violence once and for all."

"I will also invoke immediately the Alien Enemies Act to remove all known or suspected gang members," Trump said. "We have tremendous numbers of gang members – MS-13, the worst gangs in the world, they say – the drug dealers, the cartel members," he said.

"We took them out by the thousands, thousands and thousands of people we took out, and then the election got rigged."

Trump said the deportation force will include federal law enforcement agencies including the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF), Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

"I will shift massive portions of federal law enforcement to immigration enforcement, including parts of the DEA, ATF, FBI, and DHS, all of them," Trump said. "I'll make clear that we must use any and all resources needed to stop the invasion, including moving thousands of troops currently stationed overseas, guarding other people's borders. We guard other people's borders, but we don't guard our own."

Trump said Congressional Republicans need to get tough against President Joe Biden's open borders and funding for illegal immigration.

"I'm calling on congressional Republicans to ban Joe Biden from using a single taxpayer dollar to release or resettle illegal aliens into the United States, effective Sept. 30," Trump said.

"The Republicans are very good people but, honestly, they have to get tougher. They've got to get tougher because they're fighting a fight that – these other people, they are dirty fighters; these are dirty people. The time for talk is over now is the time for action. We need action."

Bringing back the legally contested but ultimately victorious Trump administration action on the travel ban will follow the deportation force, too, Trump vowed.

"I will bring back the travel ban and expand it even further to keep radical Islamic terrorists out of our country," he said. "Look how it worked for four years.

"We didn't have problems. I really hate to say it, in many ways, because you cause yourself your own problem. But we didn't have problems. We were very tough."