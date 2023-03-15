TIPP Poll: Biden, Trump Improve Leads for 2024

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump this week both found their respective poll numbers improving among members of their own parties, according to the latest survey from I&I/TIPP Poll.

Just under half of Democrats and independents who lean Democrat said they would support Biden in the 2024 Democratic presidential primary, while his closest rival, Vice President Kamala Harris, garners support from just 9% of Democrat voters:

43% Biden

9% Harris

8% Bernie Sanders

8% Michelle Obama

4% Hillary Clinton

20% Other

8% Not sure

These results show an improvement from Biden when compared to a survey taken last month, when he had 38% support from Democrats and Democrat-leaning independents.

Trump holds the support of just over half of Republicans and independents who lean Republican, a slight increase from last month when he had 50% support in that demographic:

51% Trump

22% Ron DeSantis

7% Mike Pence

4% Nikki Haley

7% Other

9% Not sure

TIPP Insights polled 659 registered Democrats and independents who lean Democrat from March 1-3, 2023 with a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points. The survey polled 455 registered Republicans from March 1-3, 2023 with a margin of error of plus or minus 5 percentage points.