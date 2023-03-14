CNN Poll: Most GOP Voters Say America's Best Days Over

Only three out of 10 Republican voters said they believe America's best days are ahead, a new CNN poll finds.

According to the March 8-12 survey of 1,045 U.S. adults who are, or lean, Republican, just 30% said America's best days lie ahead, while 70% said they are behind the nation.

SSRS Opinion Panel conducted the poll, which has a margin of error of +/- 3.8 percentage points for CNN, according to a press release Tuesday.

A similar poll on Sept. 5-9, 2019, found the same group believing the opposite, that America's best days were ahead, with 77% agreeing with the statement and 18% saying the country's best days were behind it.

Just 9% of those surveyed said America's values on gender identity and sexual orientation are changing the nation for the better, with 78% saying it is changing things for the worse, and 13% saying "neither."

Of those surveyed, 79% percent said that the federal government is trying to do "too much" that should be left to individuals and businesses, while 21% said it should do more to solve the nation's problems, according to the survey.

Former President Donald Trump slightly leads Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as the top choice for a Republican 2024 presidential nominee with 40% to DeSantis' 36%, while seven other potential candidates trailed with each in single digits, according to the poll.

The poll found 58% of those surveyed said Trump has had a good effect on the Republican Party with 28% saying it is a bad effect, and 14% saying there is no difference.

While Trump maintains the top spot, DeSantis leads the former president as a second choice for GOP voters by 11%, 31% to 20%, with former Vice President Mike Pence coming in a close third with 17% support as a secondary candidate.

Of those supporting Trump as a first-choice candidate, 60% said they will definitely support him in the race, while 40% said they could change their mind.

Most Republican voters are more concerned with having a candidate that shares their positions on major issues, 59%, than having a candidate that would be likely to beat Democrat President Joe Biden in the general election.

As far as the issues go for Republican voters in 2024, the economy is the most important at 32%, followed by immigration at 16%, candidate qualities at 13%, foreign policy at 9%, and government spending and size tied with values, morals, and rights at 7% each, according to the survey.

Those surveyed overwhelmingly, 70%, said that whoever the nominee eventually turns out to be should support the winner in the general election.