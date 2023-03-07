Morning Consult Poll: Trump Well Ahead of DeSantis

Former President Donald Trump bested Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis by 25 points in a poll released Tuesday on presidential choices for 2024.

The Morning Consult survey among potential Republican primary voters showed Trump leading the choices with 53% and DeSantis with 28%.

In polling conducted Feb. 26-28, Trump notched a 26-point lead, his biggest since the pollster's daily tracking began in December, Morning Consult reported.

DeSantis, who has yet to announce a candidacy, trails President Joe Biden by 4 points in a hypothetical general election contest, DeSantis' poorest showing against Biden since tracking began, Morning Consult reported.

Trump leads Biden by 1 point in the survey, his first gain on the sitting president.

There were other match-ups in the hypothetic White House survey, taken March 3-5:

Mike Pence at 7%

Nikki Haley at 4%

Liz Cheney at 2%

The remaining Republicans in the survey — each of whom garnered just 1% — were Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, Mike Pompeo, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, and Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C.

On the other side of the aisle, Biden leads his first declared Democratic challenger, self-help author Marianne Williamson, by 73 points.

The survey's margin of error was plus/minus 2 percentage points.

According to Morning Consult, Biden's advantage in the intraparty race is slightly larger than Trump's was at a similar point four years ago.