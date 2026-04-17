UK Police Assess Incident Near London's Israeli Embassy

British police said on Friday they were investigating a security incident near London's Israeli Embassy, with officers in protective clothing assessing "discarded items" found nearby.

Counterterrorism ⁠officers were also looking into a video shared online overnight in which a group ⁠claimed to have targeted the embassy with drones carrying dangerous substances, the Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

"While we can confirm that the embassy has not been attacked, we are carrying out urgent inquiries to determine the authenticity of the video and to identify any potential link between ⁠it and the items discarded ⁠in Kensington Gardens," the statement said.

Police said cordons had ⁠been ⁠put in place and that there was no public access to Kensington Gardens and the surrounding area.

"We do not believe there to be any increased public safety risk at this stage," the statement added.

The Israeli Embassy did not immediately respond to a request for comment.