McDonald's: 'We Open Our Doors to Everyone'

Following former President Donald Trump's brief stint behind the counter at a Pennsylvania location, McDonald's reaffirmed its commitment to political neutrality, clarifying that the fast-food giant does not endorse political candidates.

"As we've seen, our brand has been a fixture of conversation this election cycle. While we've not sought this, it's a testament to how much McDonald's resonates with so many Americans," the company said in a statement released Monday. "McDonald's does not endorse candidates for elected office, and that remains true in this race for the next President. We are not red or blue — we are golden."

Trump's appearance at a Bucks County location on Sunday involved him briefly serving customers in the drive-thru lane, a move that quickly garnered attention. The company clarified that the request for the visit came through the local franchisee and was handled per McDonald's core values.

"Upon learning of the former President's request, we approached it through the lens of one of our core values: we open our doors to everyone," the statement continued. "It's with that same approach that franchisees have invited Vice President [Kamala] Harris and [Minnesota] Governor [Tim] Walz to their restaurants in order to share how McDonald's provides meaningful pathways to economic opportunity and feeds and fosters local communities."

The visit came weeks after Trump taunted Harris for her experience working at McDonald's during her college years. Harris says she had worked at a McDonald's while earning her degree at Howard University, an experience she has frequently referenced in her political campaigns to connect with middle-class voters.

The Harris campaign launched an advertisement in August highlighting her working-class background and her time at McDonald's. The ad aimed to appeal to middle-class voters and emphasized her journey from student worker to public office.

In the Monday statement, McDonald's acknowledged its longstanding relationship with political figures but reiterated its nonpartisan stance.

"Though we are not a political brand, we've been proud to hear former President Trump's love for McDonald's and Vice President Harris' fond memories working under the arches."

In April, consumers worldwide, particularly in Arab and Muslim-majority countries, boycotted the brand over what they see as support for Israel — a claim the chain's management denies.

This backlash followed a decision by Israel's franchisees to provide free McDonald's meals to Israeli soldiers after the Hamas-led terror attacks on Oct. 7, 2023, which killed roughly 1,200 people in Israel and resulted in 253 hostages being taken, CNBC reported.