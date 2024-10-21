Decision Desk/The Hill: Trump Leads for First Time

Former President Donald Trump moved ahead of Vice President Kamala Harris for the first time in the Decision Desk HQ/The Hill presidential election forecast.

The presidential election model showed Trump with a 52% chance of winning the election, while Harris has a 48% chance, The Hill reported Sunday.

It marked the first time the Republican presidential nominee has been the favorite over Democrat Harris in this election cycle.

The forecast also gave Republicans the advantage to win majorities in both houses of Congress, with a 71% chance of winning control of the Senate and a 54% chance of retaining control of the House.

Trump's edge coincided with his improved polling averages in battleground states Wisconsin and Michigan. He already held slim swing-state advantages in Arizona, Georgia, and North Carolina.

Pennsylvania remained the lone battleground state favoring Harris, The Hill reported.

The polling showed that the races in all seven key swing states remained within the margins of error.

From late August to September, the Decision Desk HQ/The Hill forecast gave Harris a 54%-56% chance of winning. In early October, the forecast predicted that Trump and Harris each had a close to 50% chance.

Trump took the advantage Oct. 20.

The latest Decision Desk HQ/The Hill election forecast favored the GOP to flip two (Montana and West Virginia) Democrat U.S. Senate seats and one Democrat-held seat (Ohio) as a toss-up.

The forecast showed 16 seats as toss-ups, split evenly between the two parties when given a "slightly favoring" description; 12 seats are rated as "lean," with seven leaning Republican and seven leaning Democrat.

On Monday, TIPP survey results showed Trump holding a 1-point lead (48% to 47%) over Harris in the race for the White House just 15 days before Election Day.

TIPP's poll results said Trump holds a 48% plurality among independents and has made inroads with Black voters.