Rep. Donalds to Newsmax: Kamala Harris Has Record of Failure

Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., told Newsmax on Tuesday Vice President Kamala Harris' presidential run will fail because of her poor record.

Appearing on "Newsline," Donalds said Harris has the same record as President Joe Biden and that her "coronation" is not going to work.

"It's the Biden-Harris administration," Donalds said. "It's Kamala Harris who was the border czar and she failed. It was Kamala Harris who cast the tiebreaking vote in the United State Senate that put through the American Rescue plan, which caused the greatest inflation in American history. Her record is a record of failure."

Donalds said Harris hasn't earned anything, except for defeat at the hands of former President Donald Trump in November.

"When she was in the United States Senate, she supported getting rid of private healthcare for 150 million Americans," Donalds said. "That is insanity. She supports that. She supported the Green New Deal. Insanity. She supported that."

The Florida congressman said his criticisms about Harris have nothing to do with her gender or race.

"She's Jamaican, I'm Jamaican," Donalds said." "She's still a failure. When she was the vice president, she was a failure for the United States of America. She does not deserve to now be elevated into the presidency."

