Palin to Rally With Perdue in Georgia

Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin will join David Perdue for a campaign rally as he seeks to unseat Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp in the Republican primary next week.

The announcement was made by Perdue, a former senator, on Twitter. He wrote: “Proud to have @SarahPalinUSA’s endorsement and looking forward to having her join us in Savannah on Friday!”

He also included a statement from Palin in his tweet: “David is an America First fighter with a proven record of results and he will be an outstanding governor of Georgia.”

Perdue has also been endorsed by former President Donald Trump. The winner of the Tuesday primary will go up against Democrat Stacey Abrams.

Former Vice President Mike Pence will headline a rally for Kemp on the eve of the state’s May 24 GOP primary.

Trump has endorsed Palin’s bid to replace the late Rep. Don Young, R-Alaska in a special election.

Voters in a special primary June 11 will choose four candidates from major or minor parties to compete in the special election Aug. 16.