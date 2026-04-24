Report: Replacing Munitions From War Could Take 6 Years

U.S. munition stockpiles used in less than two months of the Iran war reportedly could take up to six years to replace.

A new report highlights the strain on U.S. military resources after a high-intensity campaign against Iran, raising fresh concerns about readiness for future conflicts — particularly against major adversaries such as China.

U.S. forces have expended more than 1,000 Tomahawk missiles and up to 2,000 advanced air-defense interceptors, including Patriot and THAAD systems, since the war began in late February, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Officials say rebuilding those stockpiles could take years, prompting internal discussions about how to adjust contingency plans.

The concern is not immediate vulnerability, but rather long-term preparedness.

Some officials warned that if a conflict with China were to emerge in the near term, the U.S. could face a temporary "munitions gap," potentially increasing risks for American forces in a high-end fight such as a defense of Taiwan.

Still, Trump administration officials strongly pushed back on claims that the U.S. is unprepared.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt dismissed the concerns, insisting the U.S. military remains fully capable.

"The United States of America has the most powerful military in the world, fully loaded with more than enough weapons and munitions," she said, the Journal reported.

Pentagon officials echoed that stance, emphasizing that the U.S. continues to maintain a "deep arsenal" and has successfully conducted operations across multiple theaters without compromising national security.

Defense analysts, however, say the numbers reveal a more complex reality.

A recent study by the Center for Strategic and International Studies found that the Iran conflict consumed significant portions of key missile inventories, including roughly a quarter of Tomahawks and more than half of certain defensive interceptors.

"It's going to be years before we can rebuild those inventories," CSIS senior adviser Mark Cancian said.

The report indicates a broader strategic challenge: Modern warfare against a peer competitor such as China would likely require even greater volumes of advanced munitions, particularly long-range strike weapons and missile defenses.

Despite those concerns, military leaders say the Iran campaign has also provided valuable combat experience and demonstrated U.S. operational strength.

Adm. Samuel Paparo, who oversees U.S. forces in the Pacific, told lawmakers he sees no immediate impact on America's ability to deter China.

For now, the Pentagon is moving aggressively to replenish supplies.

The Trump administration has proposed major investments in the defense-industrial base, including billions in new funding to boost production and speed delivery timelines.

Defense contractors are already ramping up output, with companies such as Lockheed Martin and RTX announcing plans to significantly increase missile production in the coming years.

Analysts note that while the U.S. can sustain current operations, rebuilding stockpiles and preparing for future large-scale conflicts will require sustained investment and strategic focus.

The bottom line: America's military remains dominant, but the rapid pace of modern warfare is putting new pressure on the nation's arsenal.