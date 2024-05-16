WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: pennslyvania | joe biden | threat | arrest

Pa. Man Charged With Threatening to Behead Biden

By    |   Thursday, 16 May 2024 04:54 PM EDT

A federal grand jury this week indicted a Pennsylvania man on charges of making a threat against the President after allegedly posting videos online stating he would behead President Joe Biden.

United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam, the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, announced on Thursday that a grand jury had indicted Jordan Gee, 37 of Nanticoke, Pennsylvania, on charges of using interstate communications with a threat and of making threats against the president.

The press release states that just prior to a Biden campaign visit to Scranton, last April, Gee recorded multiple videos that were posted online in which he allegedly stated: "Joe Biden: I'm going to kill you and your whole cabinet," and, "If you come to my city in Scranton, Pennsylvania, I'm cutting your [expletive] head off in front of everybody; I promise."

Gee also allegedly threatened the mayors of Kingston and Wilkes-Barre.

If convicted, Gee faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison followed by a period of supervised release and a fine. He is currently being held at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility. Gee also faces multiple charges in an unrelated case in which he is accused of retail theft and resisting arrest during an incident on April 15, the day before Biden's campaign stop in Scranton.

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
A federal grand jury this week indicted a Pennsylvania man on charges of making a threat against the President after allegedly posting videos online stating he would behead President Joe Biden.
pennslyvania, joe biden, threat, arrest
216
2024-54-16
Thursday, 16 May 2024 04:54 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved