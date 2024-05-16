Pa. Man Charged With Threatening to Behead Biden

A federal grand jury this week indicted a Pennsylvania man on charges of making a threat against the President after allegedly posting videos online stating he would behead President Joe Biden.

United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam, the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, announced on Thursday that a grand jury had indicted Jordan Gee, 37 of Nanticoke, Pennsylvania, on charges of using interstate communications with a threat and of making threats against the president.

The press release states that just prior to a Biden campaign visit to Scranton, last April, Gee recorded multiple videos that were posted online in which he allegedly stated: "Joe Biden: I'm going to kill you and your whole cabinet," and, "If you come to my city in Scranton, Pennsylvania, I'm cutting your [expletive] head off in front of everybody; I promise."

Gee also allegedly threatened the mayors of Kingston and Wilkes-Barre.

If convicted, Gee faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison followed by a period of supervised release and a fine. He is currently being held at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility. Gee also faces multiple charges in an unrelated case in which he is accused of retail theft and resisting arrest during an incident on April 15, the day before Biden's campaign stop in Scranton.