Georgia Man Arrested for Threatening to Kill Rep. Greene

A 34-year-old man is facing federal charges for twice calling the Georgia office of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., and threatening to kill her with a sniper rifle.

WSB-TV in Atlanta reported it heard a recording of a call in which the man claimed to be a donor before launching into an expletive-filled tirade.

"I'm going to kill her next week. I'm going to murder her," he said. "You don't think you're going to get payback? You're going to die. Your family is going to die."

Greene's office identified the caller as Sean Patrick Cirillo of Macon, Georgia, adding he is facing a federal charge of using communications devices to make a threat, according to WSB-TV.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Cirillo was arrested in Atlanta and that he has minor criminal convictions on his record, including driving under the influence and a vandalism charge from more than a decade ago. Cirillo has prior addresses in Florida and North Carolina, according to public records.

"I want to thank every single member of law enforcement who acted swiftly in response to this murderous threat," Greene said in a statement released by her office, WSB-TV reported. "From Rome City Police, the Floyd County Sheriff's Office, U.S. Capitol Police, the House Sergeant at Arms, and ultimately the FBI who made the arrest, every official acted quickly to put this man behind bars."

Greene, who was in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, added she receives death threats "on an almost daily basis" and that it "should never be tolerated." She said she closed her district office in Dalton as a precaution.

Greene is one of the most high-profile Republicans in Congress and has led efforts to impeach President Joe Biden and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, and censure Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich.

Greene is the second Republican U.S. representative from Georgia to close their local office this week because of threats, WSB-TV reported.

Rep. Rich McCormick sent staff in his Cumming office home Tuesday after he said they received "serious threats of violence" at a time when he was leading efforts to censure Tlaib while also feuding with Greene, the Journal-Constitution reported. Greene's motion to censure Tlaib was rejected by the House last week, but McCormick's was approved late Tuesday.

McCormick, a first-term Republican who lives in Suwanee, said he reported the calls to Capitol Police, which has jurisdiction over members in Washington and their district offices, the Journal-Constitution reported. His office remains closed.