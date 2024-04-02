×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: florida | prison | supreme court justice | threat | john roberts

Fla. Man Gets Prison for Threatening Justice Roberts

By    |   Tuesday, 02 April 2024 05:32 PM EDT

Neal Brij Sidhwaney, 43, of Fernandina Beach, Fla., has been sentenced to 14 months in prison for making threatening remarks towards Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts as well as the larger court, The Hill reported.

U.S. District Judge Marcia Morales Howard issued the sentence after Sidhwaney pleaded guilty to a single count of making an interstate threat to injure in December.

Sidhwaney's transgression involved placing a call to the Supreme Court in July, where he left a threatening voicemail message laden with expletives. Notably, he directed his threat towards Roberts, stating, "I will f------ kill you," according to court documents.

This act occurred twice before Sidhwaney's subsequent arrest in August.

The incident follows a trend of threats against public officials, which have been on the rise in recent years. A report by the University of Nebraska at Omaha's National Counterterrorism Innovation, Technology, and Education (NCITE) Center revealed that since 2013, there have been 501 threats against public officials resulting in federal charges.

The report highlighted spikes in threats during 2017 and 2021, coinciding with national election cycles. Furthermore, threats against the military and law enforcement, including judges and prosecutors, were identified as the most common.

Sidhwaney's sentencing comes less than a year after another individual, Nicholas John Roske, was arrested for allegedly attempting to kill Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. Roske's arrest in June 2022 followed closely after a leak of the Supreme Court's draft decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

As threats against public officials continue to escalate, law enforcement agencies are vigilant in addressing such incidents and ensuring the safety of those in positions of authority.

Jim Thomas

Jim Thomas is a writer based in Indiana. He holds a bachelor's degree in Political Science, a law degree from U.I.C. Law School, and has practiced law for more than 20 years.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Neal Brij Sidhwaney, 43, of Fernandina Beach, Fla., has been sentenced to 14 months in prison for making threatening remarks towards Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts as well as the larger court, The Hill reported.
florida, prison, supreme court justice, threat, john roberts
270
2024-32-02
Tuesday, 02 April 2024 05:32 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved