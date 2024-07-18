Melania Trump Enters RNC in Rare Public Campaign Appearance

Former first lady Melania Trump made her only public appearance at the Republican National Convention Thursday, walking into Milwaukee's Fiserv Forum dressed in a red skirt suit, smiling and waving before walking up to join the Trump family in the box.

Melania Trump arrived just minutes before her husband, Donald Trump, accepted the Republican presidential nomination and sat next to his vice presidential pick, J.D. Vance.

She was absent during the first three days of the RNC and didn't speak, even though she has spoken at the last two conventions, which is common for the husband or wife of a nominee.

Her appearance came just days after an attempted assassination on Trump at a political rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

She has been quiet on social media and has not made a public appearance since last month.