Pompeo to RNC: Trump's Foreign Policy Put America First

Mike Pompeo told the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee on Thursday night that the major difference between the foreign policy of the Trump and Biden administrations is that former President Donald Trump always put America first.

"You know what the Trump administration achieved," Pompeo, secretary of state and CIA director under Trump, told the crowd at the Fiserv Forum. "But it's worth going through a few of these accomplishments. Let's start with this: There were no new American wars. Our border, our southern border [was] closed.

"We destroyed ISIS and its caliphate. And here's another fun fact. We never lost our secretary of defense for two weeks, either."

Pompeo was referring to Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, taking an unannounced absence after complications arose from prostate cancer surgery in December. Austin reportedly was unreachable for five days.

"You'll remember for those four years the evil of Vladimir Putin was held at bay," Pompeo said. "When we walked out January of 2021, the Iranian regime was afraid and the people of Israel were strong and secure. And we treated [Israel] like the friend and ally that they need to be. Everywhere we went, religious freedom was protected. We held three summits in North Korea, and North Korea was quieted. We had begun an honorable exit from Afghanistan and not a single Chinese spy balloon flew across the United States of America for years. Had I been the Secretary of State and a Chinese spy balloon flew across our country, I would have been the former Secretary of State, and rightfully so.

"Under President Trump, the Chinese Communist Party, which to this day presents the greatest threat to our nation from outside of our country, we confronted it like never before. Look, ladies and gentlemen, in short, we put America first every single day. 42 months on."

Pompeo said not so for the Biden administration.

"What [have] Joe Biden and Kamala Harris done and their leftist handlers?" he said. "What have they delivered to us for security and prosperity? Almost nothing. Let's start with this. You saw some of them last night. Thirteen new Gold Star families from Afghanistan. As an army veteran, I want to speak to everybody who served in Afghanistan.

"I'm disgusted by the Biden administration's incompetent pullout from that country. To those of you who served there, know this. Know that your service was honorable, that you saved American lives, and that the Pompeo's love and admire you for what you did for America. Thank you and God bless each and every one of you."