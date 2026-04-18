New DHS Chief Draws Criticism From Both Parties

As of April 18, 2026, Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin, less than a month into the job, is facing criticism from congressional Democrats and from immigration restrictionists in President Donald Trump's base as he tries to reshape a department under scrutiny after the removal of his predecessor, Kristi Noem, and amid a prolonged funding lapse that has idled parts of its workforce.

Mullin, a former Republican senator from Oklahoma, confirmed on March 23 in a 54-45 vote and was sworn in the next day, has moved quickly to undo pieces of Noem's management apparatus.

He reversed a policy that required the secretary to personally sign off on contracts above $100,000, brought back a deputy who had clashed with Noem, and dismissed a Noem appointee accused of incompetence, Politico reported.

DHS said it is also revamping its communications to "humanize" the department and put Mullin on television and social media more often.

In a statement, DHS said Mullin "has already hit the ground running on President Trump's mission to secure our borders, deport illegal alien criminals, and protect the homeland."

Backers cite the contracting reversal as evidence that the department is stabilizing.

Some voices on the right say the tonal shift has gone too far.

In a Wednesday interview on Fox News' "The Ingraham Angle," Mullin said the United States wants "legal immigration" and called the country "a nation of immigrants," a framing that host Laura Ingraham quickly narrowed to "the right kind of immigrants," to which Mullin agreed.

The exchange drew criticism from restrictionist voices online, including commentator Mike Cernovich, who Politico quoted as writing, "Told you it was a bad appointment."

Mike Howell, president of the conservative Oversight Project, told Politico that during Mullin's "grace period," actions "counter to the mass deportation cause" had occurred while little had advanced it.

Democrats described the early record in nearly opposite terms.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut called Mullin's contracting changes "largely superficial and cosmetic" and said he saw "no basic change in the substance of policies."

Senate Homeland Security Committee Democrats sent letters this month to DHS and to contractors GEO Group and Salus Worldwide Solutions seeking records on allegations that former Noem adviser Corey Lewandowski solicited personal payments in exchange for DHS contracts, a pattern the senators called "pay-to-play" conduct that may violate federal bribery laws.

The secretary also inherits a weeks-long DHS funding lapse tied to disputes over immigration enforcement.

Republican leaders say they will push again next week to reopen the department, but the vote count remains uncertain.

Trump, at a White House Easter Brunch in March, said he had pulled Mullin from a safe Senate seat into "three years of turmoil at DHS."

Several congressional Republicans urged patience.

Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina, a frequent Noem critic, credited Mullin with freeing up FEMA disbursements and noted the absence of major confrontations like those seen earlier in the year.