Trump Campaign Rips Cuban for Insulting Women

Mark Cuban criticized former President Donald Trump on "The View" on Thursday saying he is never seen around strong, intelligent women, a comment called the Trump campaign called "extremely insulting."

Cuban, a surrogate for Vice President Kamala Harris, was discussing why Nikki Haley, who was Trump's closest competitor in the Republican primary, has not been asked to campaign with him. Cuban said he thinks Haley supporters will put Harris over the edge.

"Donald Trump, you never see him around strong, intelligent women ever," Cuban said. "It's just that simple. They're intimidating to him. He doesn't like to be challenged by them and, you know, Nikki Haley will call him on his nonsense with reproductive rights, and how he sees and treats and talks about women. I mean, he just can't have her around. It wouldn't work."

The Trump campaign hit back, linking Cuban's comment to recent comments by President Joe Biden that Trump supporters are "garbage."

Cuban's comments are "extremely insulting to the thousands of women who work for President Trump, and the tens of millions of women who are voting for him," Karoline Leavitt, Trump campaign national press secretary said. "These women are mothers, entrepreneurs, and industry leaders and they are, indeed, strong and intelligent, despite what Mark Cuban and Kamala Harris say."

Leavitt said woman want a president who will secure our border, remove violent criminals from our neighborhoods, and put more money in our pockets.

"That's exactly why we are supporting President Trump. Kamala Harris must immediately condemn Mark Cuban's disrespectful insult to women," Leavitt said.

It's also notable that Haley, referenced by Cuban, was stumping for Senate candidate Dave McCormick in Pennsylvania on the same day, and emphasized to voters that they should support Trump's election as well.

“We have to do more than just elect Dave McCormick,” she said. “We have to elect Donald Trump.”

“Because if Donald Trump wins Pennsylvania, Dave McCormick wins Pennsylvania,” Haley said.