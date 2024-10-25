WATCH TV LIVE

Mark Cuban: Trump Is Grinch Trying to Steal Christmas

Friday, 25 October 2024 05:56 PM EDT

Donald Trump is the “Grinch that’s trying to steal your Christmas,” according to entrepreneur Mark Cuban.

“This time next year, we're going to be thinking about Christmas presents for all of our kids, and if he puts a 60% tariff on everything from China, those prices are going up,” Cuban told Vice President Kamala Harris in a conversation uploaded to YouTube on Wednesday.

"And now all of a sudden, your vision of everything you wanted to have for your kids at Christmas is gone. Donald Trump just crushed it," added Cuban, a Harris supporter.

Trump has vowed to implement massive tariffs should he get reelected, including a 10% or 20% tax on all imported goods and a 60% tariff on Chinese imports.

He said he would also impose additional tariffs on China if China were to "go into Taiwan," The Wall Street Journal reported.

"I would say: If you go into Taiwan, I'm sorry to do this, I'm going to tax you, at 150% to 200%," the former U.S. president was quoted as saying in an interview with the Journal published on Friday evening.

During his term as president from early 2017 to early 2021, Trump's aggressive approach toward China was underscored by waves of tariffs that plunged the two countries into a trade war that moved markets worldwide.

Information from Reuters was used in this report.

Friday, 25 October 2024 05:56 PM
Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

