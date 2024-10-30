WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: miriam adelson | dallas mavericks | mark cuban | nba | donald trump

Mavericks' Cuban Shrugs Off Adelson's $100M Trump Donation

By    |   Wednesday, 30 October 2024 10:38 PM EDT

Miriam Adelson, who owns a majority stake in the NBA's Dallas Mavericks, has donated $100 million to her Preserve America PAC in support of former President Donald Trump, Front Office Sports reported Wednesday.

Adelson's donation puts her at odds with Mavericks minority owner Mark Cuban, who sold his controlling interest in the franchise to Adelson, widow of casino magnate Sheldon Adelson, for a reported $3.5 billion in December 2023. Cuban is a staunch critic of Trump and supporter of Trump's Democrat rival, Vice President Kamala Harris.

Cuban wrote in an email to Front Office Sports that he has no issue with Adelson's donation.

"We are friends and partners," Cuban, who owns roughly 27% of the Mavericks, wrote. "Just like we have been for years. Politics doesn't get in the way."

The Adelson family spent a similar amount backing Trump in 2020, Front Office Sports reported, years before Cuban agreed to sell them his controlling interest.

