Rep. Greene Slams Kemp, Floats VP, Senate Bids

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., blasted Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp for standing with Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and against former President Donald Trump.

Willis and a grand jury late Monday night indicted Trump and 18 others on felony charges of interfering with the 2020 election.

On Tuesday, Kemp released a statement to defend the state's voting system and say that the 2020 election "was not stolen."

Greene blasted Kemp for his statement.

"His message should have been against this, not arguing with President Trump about the election and making it about his own ego and pride over Georgia's election," Greene said, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. "That's a bad statement, and I was very upset over it."

Greene also questioned whether the governor's statement could hurt his support among the state's Republican voters. It has been rumored that Kemp is considering a 2026 U.S. Senate run.

The congresswoman refused to rule out challenging Kemp in a GOP primary for the Senate seat.

"I haven't made up my mind whether I will do that or not," she said, the Journal-Constitution reported. "I have a lot of things to think about. Am I going to be a part of President Trump's Cabinet if he wins? Is it possible that I'll be VP?"

Greene said she "very, very heavily" would consider being Trump's running mate next year. She added that being on the '24 GOP national ticket with the former president would be "an honor," the Journal-Constitution reported.

Greene told Newsmax on Tuesday that rural Americans, such as those in the Georgia district she serves, don't want President Joe Biden trying to throw his predecessor in jail. Instead they want to see an improved economy.

She appeared on "Rob Schmitt Tonight" and said her constituents are watching "the Biden regime actually try to arrest President Trump, lock him up in jail for the rest of his life, which is a death sentence, and then go after his supporters across the state."