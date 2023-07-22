Georgia Gov. Kemp Contacted in Special Counsel Hunt for Trump Crime

President Joe Biden's Justice Department pursuit of former President Donald Trump, through special counsel Jack Smith, has reached one of the Republicans who drew Trump's ire in the attempt to investigate allegations of election fraud.

Georgia GOP Gov. Brian Kemp has been asked to provide information to Smith's investigation of Trump's 2020 election challenge, The Washington Post reported Friday.

"Our office has been contacted by Jack Smith's office, but we will decline to comment further at this time," Kemp spokesman Andrew Isenhour told the Post in a statement.

Smith issued a "target letter" to Trump last week and the Kemp revelations appear to point to Trump's seeking to have Kemp call a special legislative session to debate election fraud and potentially decertify Biden's winning the state's Electoral College votes.

Similar efforts were requested in Arizona with former GOP Gov. Doug Ducey and in Michigan, where 16 state GOP members were indicted by the state for potential fraud in signing up to be alternate electors.

While Kemp has been critical of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis' investigation into Trump's election challenge, he has cooperated with it, according to the Post.

Despite seeing Trump endorse a GOP gubernatorial primary challenge to Kemp in the past election, Kemp said this week he does not hold hard feelings.

"He was mad at me; I was not mad at him," Kemp told CNN this week. "I told him exactly what I could and couldn't do when it came to the election, and I followed the law and the Constitution. And as I've said before, that's a lot bigger than Donald Trump.

"It's a lot bigger than me. It's a lot bigger than the Republican Party."