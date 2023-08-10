×
Tags: marjorie taylor greene | fani willis | donald trump | georgia | investigation | 2020 election

Rep. Greene to Newsmax: Take Fani Willis Off Trump Probe

By    |   Thursday, 10 August 2023 10:52 PM EDT

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., said Thursday that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis should be removed as the head of Georgia's investigation into former President Donald Trump and his allies.

Appearing on Newsmax's "Eric Bolling The Balance," Greene said that rumors Willis once had a relationship with a former client she represented disqualify her.

"She's more interested in using her office as another campaign arm for the Democratic Party to try to smear President Trump with more lies," Greene said about Willis. "And shame on her for doing this.

"She isn't fit to handle this case," the congresswoman continued. "They need to remove her because of her weird conflict of interest, especially how she's used some of these stories in some of these subpoenas to raise money for her own campaign."

Willis began investigating efforts by Trump his allies to overturn the 2020 election shortly after a recording was released of a call between Trump and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

A recent advertisement by Trump's campaign questions Willis' integrity, citing a Rolling Stone article featuring comments by rapper YSL Mondo.

While the article does not refer to an affair between the two, Mondo is quoted as saying he had some "auntie-to-nephew, mother-to-son type of talks" with Willis.

Trump has said he expects to be indicted in Georgia by next week. It would be his fourth indictment since leaving office, including two federal indictments and one in New York.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

