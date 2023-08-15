Georgia DA Indicts 18 Trump Attorneys and Allies

Former President Donald Trump will not be alone in facing state felony charges in Fulton County, Georgia, as Democrat District Attorney Fani Willis and a grand jury indicted Trump and 18 others on felony charges of interfering with the 2020 election late Monday night.

In addition to being the fourth criminal indictment handed down against the former president, this case is also going after 18 of his attorneys, advisers, and affiliates in a 98-page indictment that includes a total of 41 counts alleging racketeering, conspiracy, impersonating a public officer, conspiracy to commit forgery, and perjury, among others.

All 19 defendants are charged with violating the Georgia racketeer-influenced and corrupt organizations (RICO) statute designed to battle organized crime like the mafia, according to the indictment.

"The defendants unlawfully conspired and endeavored to conduct and participate in, directly and indirectly, such [an] enterprise through a pattern of racketeering activity in violation of [the statute]," the indictment said.

Trump's former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, who was ordered to testify in front of the Georgia special grand jury last year, is also charged with solicitation of violation of oath by a public officer in the document.

The Hill reported that Meadows joked about "dead people" voting in the state to indicate voter fraud during the election.

Meadows has kept a low profile since the election and is believed to have had a role in special counsel Jack Smith's federal cases against Trump, the report said.

Trump's attorney and adviser, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, is facing six charges in the indictment for his role in helping Trump after the 2020 election centered on his role in creating a slate of "fake electors."

The Hill's report said that Giuliani also made and promoted false claims of massive election fraud in the race and is being charged with soliciting lawmakers to violate their oaths of office in addition to the RICO charge.

He is also believed to be one of the unnamed "co-conspirators" in Smith's federal Jan. 6 indictment of Trump, the report said.

Another key defendant is Trump's attorney John Eastman, who "engineered" the legal strategy to try and overturn the election results, as well as relying on the so-called "slate of fake electors" to swing the outcome to Trump.

He is facing nine charges for his role in the "plot," including conspiring to make false statements and writings, as well as forgery, in addition to the RICO charge, the report said.

Another top Trump lawyer, Kenneth Chesebro, is facing seven charges and is considered a "key coordinator" of the "fake electors" plan, according to The Hill.

The report said that he became involved in the 2020 effort in Wisconsin, another state that created an alternate slate of electors for Trump, and drafted memos about the plan's strategy.

He is also believed to be one of Smith's Jan. 6 cases co-conspirators, the report said.

Others indicted include: