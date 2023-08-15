Georgia DA Indicts 18 Trump Attorneys and Allies

Former President Donald Trump will not be alone in facing state felony charges in Fulton County, Georgia, as Democrat District Attorney Fani Willis and a grand jury indicted Trump and 18 others on felony charges of interfering with the 2020 election late Monday night.
In addition to being the fourth criminal indictment handed down against the former president, this case is also going after 18 of his attorneys, advisers, and affiliates in a 98-page indictment that includes a total of 41 counts alleging racketeering, conspiracy, impersonating a public officer, conspiracy to commit forgery, and perjury, among others.
All 19 defendants are charged with violating the Georgia racketeer-influenced and corrupt organizations (RICO) statute designed to battle organized crime like the mafia, according to the indictment.
"The defendants unlawfully conspired and endeavored to conduct and participate in, directly and indirectly, such [an] enterprise through a pattern of racketeering activity in violation of [the statute]," the indictment said.
Trump's former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, who was ordered to testify in front of the Georgia special grand jury last year, is also charged with solicitation of violation of oath by a public officer in the document.
The Hill reported that Meadows joked about "dead people" voting in the state to indicate voter fraud during the election.
Meadows has kept a low profile since the election and is believed to have had a role in special counsel Jack Smith's federal cases against Trump, the report said.
Trump's attorney and adviser, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, is facing six charges in the indictment for his role in helping Trump after the 2020 election centered on his role in creating a slate of "fake electors."
The Hill's report said that Giuliani also made and promoted false claims of massive election fraud in the race and is being charged with soliciting lawmakers to violate their oaths of office in addition to the RICO charge.
He is also believed to be one of the unnamed "co-conspirators" in Smith's federal Jan. 6 indictment of Trump, the report said.
Another key defendant is Trump's attorney John Eastman, who "engineered" the legal strategy to try and overturn the election results, as well as relying on the so-called "slate of fake electors" to swing the outcome to Trump.
He is facing nine charges for his role in the "plot," including conspiring to make false statements and writings, as well as forgery, in addition to the RICO charge, the report said.
Another top Trump lawyer, Kenneth Chesebro, is facing seven charges and is considered a "key coordinator" of the "fake electors" plan, according to The Hill.
The report said that he became involved in the 2020 effort in Wisconsin, another state that created an alternate slate of electors for Trump, and drafted memos about the plan's strategy.
He is also believed to be one of Smith's Jan. 6 cases co-conspirators, the report said.
Others indicted include:
- Jenna Ellis, a Trump attorney, is facing a charge of soliciting a public officer to violate their oath in addition to the RICO charge.
- Ray Smith, a member of Trump's legal team, faces six charges, including a role in the "fake electors" scheme and getting public officers to violate their oaths.
- Jeffrey Clark, a Department of Justice attorney, is charged with sending Georgia officials a letter asking them to hold off certifying the election results.
- Robert Cheeley, an attorney, is facing 10 charges in the indictment, including the solitary perjury count.
- Michael Roman, the Trump staffer serving as director of election-day operations, is facing seven charges regarding the electors.
- Stephen Lee, another staffer, is charged with influencing witnesses in the case.
- Harrison Floyd, the leader of Black Voices for Trump, is charged with trying to get county election worker Ruby Freeman to make false statements about election operations.
- Trevian Kutti, a publicist for the rapper Ye, is also charged with trying to influence Freeman.
- Shawn Still, a Georgia Republican Party official, is charged with seven counts, including forgery, and impersonating a public officer, as well as making false statements.
- David Shafer, Georgia Republican Party chair, is charged with signing false documents and then lying to county prosecutors.
- Sidney Powell, a Trump associate, is charged with conspiracy to commit election fraud, conspiracy to commit computer trespass, conspiracy to commit computer theft, conspiracy to commit computer invasion of privacy, and conspiracy to defraud the state after being part of a group that allegedly accessed voting equipment in Coffee County.
- Cathy Latham, a retired teacher, and chair of the Coffee County GOP, allegedly let the team from Trump into the Coffee County elections office to access the machines used in 2020.
- Misty Hampton, Coffee County elections supervisor, is accused of sending the Trump team a "written invitation" to audit the voting equipment.
- Scott Hill, the owner of a bail bond business, is accused of being another individual entering the Coffee County elections office.
