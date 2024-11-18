Rep. Greene Reiterates Call for 'National Divorce'

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., again called for a "national divorce" as Democrat governors prepare to fight President-elect Donald Trump's agenda.

In a post on X, Greene called out blue state governors who have said they will not allow the mass deportation of illegal immigrants.

Greene also said governors want to block Trump's effort to "gut and cut the federal government of corruption, waste, and stifling regulations in order to reduce inflation and build an America first economy, and to stop the mentally ill and predatorial trans agenda against our kids and women's sports."

"I'm still in favor of a national divorce if need be," Greene wrote. "If Democrat governors plan to commit treason against our President and the majority of Americans then let them destroy their own states. No one will want to live there. And after years of being attacked by the deranged left, most of us are so sick of their crap."

Last year, on Presidents Day, Greene made her initial call for her a "national divorce."

"We need to separate red states and blue states and shrink the federal government," she said. "Everyone I talk to says this. From the sick and disgusting woke culture issues shoved down our throats to the Democrat's traitorous America Last policies, we are done."