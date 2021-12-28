Marjorie Taylor Greene: Trump '100 Percent Against' Vaccine Mandates

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., on Tuesday said that former President Donald Trump told her that he "is 100% against the mandates" for COVID-19 vaccines, "but he still encourages everyone to get the vaccine and booster."

"I have President Trump's permission to tell you all that he is 100% AGAINST the mandates, but he still encourages everyone to get the vaccine and booster," Greene tweeted on Tuesday, saying that she had recently spoken with Trump on the phone. "That is his position. He also said if he was President he would never mandate the vaccines, and no one would be fired [for not getting vaccinated]."

Trump previously told conservative commentator Candace Owens that "the vaccines work, but some people aren't the ones. The ones who get very sick and go to the hospital are the ones that don't take the vaccine. But it's still their choice. And if you take the vaccine, you're protected."

He added, "Look, the results of the vaccine are very good, and if you do get it, it's a very minor form. People aren't dying when they take the vaccine."

Greene has been suspended from Twitter multiple times in the last year for casting doubts on the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines and claiming that they are "failing," and for saying that COVID-19 is only dangerous to the elderly and the obese.

Last week, Business Insider reported that Greene owns stock in three major vaccine manufacturers: AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson. She told the news outlet in September: "I have an independent investment adviser that has full discretionary authority on my accounts. I do not direct any trades."