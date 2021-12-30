Marjorie Taylor Greene Explains US 'Divorce' Suggestion Is a 'Wake-Up Call'

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Thursday defended her suggestion for a national "divorce" between red and blue states, and for saying Americans who move to conservative states from California and New York should undergo a "cooling-off" period before being allowed to vote.

Greene suggested the "divorce" Wednesday on a Twitter thread commenting about another user saying he was moving from the San Francisco Bay Area to Miami, and was leery of Florida politics.

On Thursday, Greene returned to Twitter to post seven tweets explaining that "threatening a divorce" was a "wake up call."

"1. You know what is necessary about threatening a divorce? It’s a wake up call to the one offending the other that they’ve had enough. And if the other party cares at all, they look at what they are doing wrong and care to fix it. National Divorce is not civil war. Cont’d," Greene began her thread, which was followed by other tweets.

"2. Divorces happen in court or perhaps for a country can happen in Congress. I’ve been married 26 years, clearly I’m not in favor of divorce. Happy marriages are the result of 2 committed people working together resolving differences and changing behavior that hurts the other."

"3. But the state of our union is currently far from happy, and I really don’t care how many Democrats I offend by calling it out. For your information, you like our red states BECAUSE of our politics and it’s OUR Republican politics that create the very environments you like."

"4. So I will NOT apologize when I muse or discuss ideas that stop Democrat voters and donors, who are moving out of the s**tholes they created with their Democrat votes and donations, from ruining GREAT red states by bringing your disastrous ideas and destructive votes with you."

"5. For your information, we Republicans don’t want your blue votes ruining our red home states! We don’t want high taxes, high crime, high amounts of perverse school curriculums, loss of freedoms, & AUTHORITARIAN big government in our red states! That’s what you Dems vote for!"

"6. If you are so offended by my comments about #NationalDivorce then take a real hard look inward and ask yourself why it’s sadly such a popular idea with Republicans. We are serious about our freedoms and we feel very threatened by Democrats that constantly tread on them."

"7. I don’t want a National Divorce, but what I will not tolerate is Democratic Communism. Leave your blue votes in your blue states. If you move to a red state, learn from your blue state experience that your Democrat ways failed. Then we welcome you."

Greene on Wednesday had commented on a Twitter thread started by a user who supported "discriminating against transplants" by imposing a "sin" tax on them and banning them from the polls "for a period," the New York Post reported.

"All possible in a National Divorce scenario. After Democrat voters and big donors ruin a state like California, you would think it wise to stop them from doing it to another great state like Florida. Brainwashed people that move from CA and NY really need a cooling off period," Greene tweeted.