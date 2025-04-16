WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: heritage foundation | kevin roberts | faith | donald trump | political | holy week

Heritage Foundation's Roberts: Americans Must Discuss Faith

By    |   Wednesday, 16 April 2025 07:11 PM EDT

Heritage Foundation President Kevin Roberts says Americans need to "speak about their faith" for the "revitalization of our faith as individuals and also as a country."

"I think it's important as we are on the brink of Easter during Holy Week to encourage people of all faiths, whether they're Christians like me or Jews or Muslims, to speak about their faith," Roberts said Tuesday during an appearance on "EWTN News Nightly."

"This is an opportunity here in the United States, not just for political and policymaking success, but more importantly, for the revitalization of our faith as individuals and also as a country," he added.

"If we get that right, then we're going to get the politics and the policymaking right as well."

On what President Donald Trump has done right so far, Roberts said, "He has been unabashed about speaking about America's religious roots."

Trump has also ended the Obama-Biden era of "running roughshod over religious liberty," he said.

