Kamala Harris: I'm Running With Biden Again

Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday morning insisted that she will be President Joe Biden's running mate in 2024.

Biden is expected to officially kick off his reelection campaign soon, and there has been some talk that he should consider replacing Harris on the Democrat national ticket.

"Well, let me first of all say, as the president has said, he intends to run, and if he does, I'll be running with him," Harris said on "CBS This Morning" on Wednesday, the day after Biden's State of the Union address. "As it relates to the work of being vice president — listen, I love the American people."

Rasmussen Reports survey results released Friday showed that 56% of likely voters say Biden should not seek reelection, but if he does, 48% say Harris shouldn't be his running mate.

Harris is scheduled to travel to Georgia and Minnesota this week to "meet with a bunch of college students about the work we're doing on the climate crisis," while Biden himself visits union workers in Madison, Wisconsin, on Wednesday.

"We are doing, again, historic work that's about creating jobs but also investing in a clean energy economy," Harris told CBS. "Tomorrow [Thursday], I'm going to be in Minnesota. Yesterday [Monday], I convened a bunch of foreign policy experts around an upcoming trip, my second trip to Munich, Germany, to speak on behalf of the American people at the Munich Security Conference.

"There's important, good work that's happening. And I take the job very seriously, and I'm honored to serve."

Harris has received low poll numbers and much criticism during her time as vice president, especially after being named in 2021 to oversee the migrant crisis at the southern border.

She visited Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador to address the ''root causes'' of migration in June 2021 before visiting the border itself.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection statistics show that encounters at the U.S.-Mexico border have skyrocketed to record numbers under Biden-Harris. A total of 251,487 encounters were reported for December, the 10th straight month of more than 200,000.