Rasmussen Poll: More Than Half Say Biden Shouldn't Run in 2024

By    |   Friday, 03 February 2023 02:19 PM EST

A majority, 56% of likely voters, say President Joe Biden should not seek reelection in 2024, but if he does, a near-majority 48% say Vice President Kamala Harris shouldn't be his running mate, according to a new poll by Rasmussen Reports.

Here are how the survey results, released Friday, break down:

  • 32% say Biden should run again.
  • 48% say Harris should not be Biden's running mate if he does decide to enter the race.
  • 39% say she should be his running mate.
  • 68% of Republicans say they don't think Harris should be on the ticket, compared to 22%, who say she should be.
  • 26% of Democrats say she should not be Biden's running mate, while 63% say she should be.
  • 51% of independents say they don't believe she should be on the ticket, compared to 32% who say she should be.
  • 55% say they have an unfavorable impression of Harris.
  • 43% say they have a favorable view of her.

The poll, conducted Jan. 31-Feb. 3, surveyed 900 likely voters. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.

