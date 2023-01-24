VP Harris Omits Right to 'Life' When Referencing Declaration of Independence

Vice President Kamala Harris was blasted by anti-abortion conservatives when she omitted the right to “life” while referencing the Declaration of Independence during a recent speech in Tallahassee, Florida.

Harris left out the right to life — one of the three “unalienable Rights” mentioned in the United States’ founding document — from a Sunday speech she gave to mark the 50th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision.

“So we are here together because we collectively believe and know America is a promise,” the vice president said. “America is a promise. It is a promise of freedom and liberty — not for some, but for all.”

“A promise we made in the Declaration of Independence that we are each endowed with the right to liberty and the pursuit of happiness,” she added.

Harris also denounced Republican lawmakers for wanting to restrict abortion access, saying, “How dare they!”

“Can we truly be free if a woman cannot make decisions about her own body?” she asked. “Can we truly be free if the doctor cannot care for her patients? Can we truly be free if families cannot make intimate decisions about the course of their own life?”

Republican lawmakers and other conservatives slammed Harris for misquoting America’s founding fathers in her address to abortion rights supporters.

In a tweet on Monday, Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, wrote, “.@VP conveniently forgets ‘life’ while quoting the Declaration of Independence at a pro-abortion rally. I guess it’s easy to rewrite our founding principles when you need it to fit your own narrative.”

“This is shameful,” Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo., tweeted. “.@VP doesn't get to rewrite the Declaration of Independence. It's ‘Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.’”

Also chiming in on Monday, Rep. Lisa McClain, R-Mich., said, “You forgot the unalienable right to life, @VP.”

Family Research Council founder Tony Perkins questioned whether Harris’ omission was simply another of her many gaffes or a deliberate cut.

“Uniformed or intentionally deceptive?” Perkins asked Monday. “Vice President Kamala Harris omits the right to life and the Creator from the Declaration of Independence.”

The Republican National Committee (RNC) also criticized Harris’ remarks, while sharing video of the speech.

“Does Kamala Harris not believe in the right to life?” RNC Research, a Twitter account associated with the RNC, said Monday.

Roe v. Wade was overturned by the Supreme Court in June. The landmark decision had granted women the right to an abortion nationwide. The court’s ruling in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization last summer returned the question of abortion to the states to decide.