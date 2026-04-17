Starmer to Lead Europe on Strait of Hormuz Defense

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer chaired a virtual meeting on Friday in Paris, discussing the new Strait of Hormuz Maritime Freedom of Navigation Initiative.

On the agenda were security cooperation, critical supply chains, and support of industry as leaders discussed joint efforts to restore freedom of navigation in the strait and mitigate global economic impacts.

Around 40 countries attended the summit.

At the meeting, the leaders of the 40 countries focused on supporting the ceasefire in the region and ensuring shipping routes are reopened and secured through the strait for the long term.

The International Maritime Organization also updated how its work to ensure the safety of seafarers and vessels.

London's 10 Downing Street said Starmer has been focused on ensuring all diplomatic, military, and economic efforts are being made to support the ceasefire and protect people at home from the impact on the cost of living from the conflict.

"The unconditional and immediate reopening of the Strait is a global responsibility, and we need to act to get global energy and trade flowing freely again," Starmer said at the meeting. "Emmanuel Macron and I are clear in our commitment to establish a multinational initiative to protect freedom of navigation.

"We must reassure commercial shipping and support mine clearance operations to ensure a return to global stability and security."

Following the meeting, Starmer will take part in a multinational military planning summit at Permanent Joint Headquarters in Northwood next week.

Starmer and Macron met later and were expected to discuss Europe's support for Ukraine and shared challenges such as illegal migration, growth, and stepping up European security.