Tags: tim burchett | kamala harris | border | fentanyl | human trafficking | crisis | biden administration

Rep. Burchett to Newsmax: VP Harris 'Cackling Like a Hyena' on Border

kamala harris speaks into a microphone
Vice President Kamala Harris (Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 07 February 2023 08:31 AM EST

The Biden administration is "afraid of the truth" concerning the border, including the fentanyl and human trafficking crises, and its "border czar," Vice President Kamala Harris, is "cackling like a hyena" rather than doing anything about the problems, Rep. Tim Burchett, a member of the House Oversight Committee, tells Newsmax.

"They've had their head in the sand about this thing, with fentanyl, with the human trafficking," the Tennessee Republican said on Newsmax's "Prime News" on Monday night. "The fentanyl situation is making us all a border state. We're in Tennessee. We've got a huge, huge problem with fentanyl overdoses."

But the administration had "fought us on any hearings," Burchett added. "We weren't able to have hearings under the Democrat control of the House about fentanyl. We had to have them in the basement, just Republicans only. We brought in folks that had lost a loved one to fentanyl, but the Democrats wouldn't even participate in it."

The Oversight Committee is to begin hearings Tuesday concerning the border and will bring in two people from the Department of Homeland Security for testimony that had been blocked until the GOP took over the House, said Burchett.

"They're coming with their tail between their legs to the meeting and you'll see there will be some fireworks," said Burchett, explaining that last year, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas had kept them from testifying.

Meanwhile, Harris has called on Congress to fix the nation's broken immigration system and provide the funds for border security, and Burchett said that was "very rich of her."

"She is a denier," he said, adding that the administration will try to pin the blame for the border crisis on former President Donald Trump.

"They'll do whatever, but it's clearly their responsibility," he said. "She has denied there was a problem, and there is a huge problem, and now they're going to be called on the carpet."

The Biden administration is "afraid of the truth" concerning the border, including the fentanyl and human trafficking crises, and its "border czar," Vice President Kamala Harris, is "cackling like a hyena" rather than doing anything about the problems.
