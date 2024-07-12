John Bolton: Biden Ready to Take Dems Over Cliff With Him

Former Trump national security adviser John Bolton said Friday that President Joe Biden's message to Democrats is that his reelection campaign is going over a cliff, and he's taking them with him.

Bolton was asked in an interview on CNN whether Democrats should find another candidate at this point and whether there's enough time to do that.

"The message that President Biden basically gave to the Democratic Party yesterday evening was, Suit up, lemmings! I'm going off the edge of the cliff and you're coming with me," said Bolton, referring to Biden's news conference Thursday night.

"Now, if that's what the Democrats want to do, they will elect Trump. They'll also help elect a lot more Republican senators and House members. There is nobody who can guarantee that that debate failure or something similar to it will not occur in September or October, and everybody knows that. And at that point, the Democrats will not have any option.

"They will be stuck. They will be tied to the mast of Biden's ship as it goes down."

Bolton said this is the Democrats' last clear chance to do anything.

"All I can say is, if they leave Biden as the nominee and Trump wins, I think Trump has an obligation in his victory speech election night to thank Biden and the Democrats for nominating him," Bolton said.

The New York Times reported Friday that several top donors to the pro-Biden super PAC Future Forward are withholding approximately $90 million in promised donations until Biden drops his bid for reelection.

According to two sources who spoke with the Times on condition of anonymity, multiple contributions in the eight figures are among the frozen funds.

Since the first presidential debate June 27, the Biden campaign has been scrambling to reassure voters, donors and congressional Democrats that the president is fit for office and capable of serving another four-year term.

Despite his time spent serving in Trump's administration, Bolton, a Republican, had been an outspoken critic of his former boss. In his book, "The Room Where It Happened," Bolton claimed that "Trump is unfit to be president" and said the presumptive GOP nominee was out for "retribution," which he claimed "will consume much of a second term."