Fmr Clinton Strategist: Biden Path to Victory 'Vanished'

Longtime strategist and former Bill Clinton political director Doug Sosnik wrote former President Donald Trump could "rack up one of the most decisive presidential victories since 2008," in a recent New York Times opinion piece.

Sosnik joins a growing cohort of Democrats breaking party ranks, arguing that President Joe Biden's path to a second term has "all but vanished" for "reasons that have become glaringly obvious."

"I've never seen such a grim Electoral College landscape for Mr. Biden: He not only faces losing battleground states he won in 2020, he is also at risk of losing traditional Democratic states like Minnesota and New Hampshire, which [former Secretary of State] Hillary Clinton and [former President] Barack Obama carried," Sosnik wrote.

The opinion piece comes at an inflection point in Biden's campaign after punishing political headwinds following last month's widely criticized debate performance that stoked calls for the president to step aside.

"If current trends continue, Mr. Trump could rack up one of the most decisive presidential victories since 2008," Sosnik argued.

Biden tried to reassure voters of his fitness for office at a press conference Thursday night, saying he believes he is "the most qualified person to run for president ... I beat him once, and I will beat him again," Biden said of Trump.

"... And you know, we talk about money raised. We're not doing bad," he said.

On Friday, The New York Times reported that unnamed donors are prepared to withhold around $90 million in pro-Biden Super PAC pledges as long as he stays in the race.

Sosnik said that Biden faces an uphill electoral battle, including in the swing states of Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, and Michigan.

"Each of the three states poses particular challenges for Mr. Biden. Current polling shows him trailing Mr. Trump by as many as five points in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin and more narrowly in Michigan," he wrote. "The deficit in Pennsylvania must be particularly disconcerting for Mr. Biden and his campaign, given the time and resources devoted to the state."

Sosnik said Biden, "if he has any chance of beating Mr. Trump and not taking the Democratic Party down with him," must use the next few weeks to demonstrate he has "the mental and physical capabilities to lead the country for another term in office."

Two congressional Democrats urged Biden to drop his bid on Friday, following at least three who called for him to drop out on Thursday night.

At least 19 lawmakers have called on him to step aside so the party can pick another candidate.

"It is time to move forward. With a new leader," Representative Mike Levin said in a statement.

Information from Reuters was used in this report.